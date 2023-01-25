San Patricio and Aransas counties hold annual livestock show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — San Patricio County and Aransas County brought their animals inside today during their annual livestock show.

Organizers were checking in the student competitors' animals to prepare for several events. About 800 students will compete in raising poultry, rabbits, horses and cattle, along with homemaking and barbecue.

The San Patricio County and Aransas County Livestock Show also features a carnival, food trucks, local vendors, and animals to view through the rest of the week. It all culminates in an auction sale on Saturday.

Head over to their website for a full schedule and list of events.