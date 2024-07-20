San Diego Volunteer Fire Department mourn loss of their member and friend

SAN DIEGO, Tx — The small San Diego Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their members. Firefighter Matthew Sendejo’s death has left a void in the department.

Firefighter Sendejo was described as the jokester of the department, but the smile he once put on his firefighter family’s faces are now replaced with tears.

“Why so soon? You know,” San Diego Volunteer Fire Chief joe Ochoa said.

Sendejo had been with the SDVFD for nine years.

“A lot of the memories that I have of him was always joking around. Finding a way to joke around,” said Juan Soliz, San Diego Fire Chief.

Chief Soliz said in those years, Sendejo became a valuable asset to the department.

"Finding a way to get the stuff done that needed to get done,” Soliz said.

Chief Soliz received a phone call that Sendejo had been in a bad accident on the morning of July 12 from Sendejo’s family and first responders.

“How he found out he was one of our members was Matt was wearing one of our t-shirt," Chief Soliz explained.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Harold Mallory, Sendejo was traveling north on Highway 16 - in McMullen County - when he drove into on-coming traffic, crashing into a semi-truck.

Chief Soliz said in that moment all he could do was pray and stay strong.

“Making sure my support system was strong. I have 15 other members that were going to be affected by this. As well as his family. It was different because - like you said - it’s one of our own. When you hear the name you start thinking what happened or what could I have done different,” Soliz said.

Ochoa said he will always remember that young kid who walked in through the fire stations doors to one day become a good friend.

“Last night we were here for training. It’s remembering - you know - the things he would do. Things he said and make everybody laugh. Gonna miss him. Miss him here. Last night we were sitting here - just like - when is he gonna pull up,” Ochoa said.

The department now mourns the loss of the father of two and a good friend to everyone.

The memory of Sendejo will live on forever in the hearts of his family and the community. Fire Chief Soliz said Sendejo’s firefighter number, 1840, will be retired.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.