San Antonio Spurs and Taco Palenque team up to give fans free breakfast tacos after playoff victories

The San Antonio Spurs and Taco Palenque announced today that the restaurant will give away free breakfast tacos after every Spurs playoff win. The offer applies to both home and away games as the team makes its postseason run.

As the official Spurs win giveaway partner, Taco Palenque is offering fans a choice between a potato and egg taco and a bean and cheese taco.

You can grab your free breakfast taco the morning after each playoff win between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The offer is valid at all Taco Palenque locations in San Antonio, Austin, Laredo, El Paso, Eagle Pass, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley. To get your taco, just use the coupon code SPURSWIN at checkout in the Taco Palenque app or present the code in-store.

There is a limit of one offer per guest per day. You do not need to make a purchase or have a Spurs game ticket to claim the giveaway.

"We’re excited to turn every Spurs playoff win into a reason for fans to celebrate together. It’s our way of saying thank you to this awesome fan base - GO SPURS GO!" Juan Francisco "Don Pancho" Ocha said.

Taco Palenque has been the official fresh Mexican partner of the Spurs since 2024. The two partnered earlier this season to offer a commemorative Spurs Coyote keepsake cup and a Coyote Combo Meal Deal. They also released a commercial featuring the mascot.

Taco Palenque debuted a new concession stand in the Frost Bank Center this season. This playoff giveaway builds off the brand’s existing "Tic Tac Taco" in-game promotion, which rewarded Spurs fans with free taco coupons all season long.

"Our partnership with Taco Palenque embodies all that is special about the city of San Antonio, celebrating the creativity, authenticity and spirit that makes up our cuisine and culture. This free taco giveaway allows us to give back to our loyal supporters and bring the excitement of a Spurs win far beyond the arena, to fans all across South and Central Texas," Frank Miceli said.

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