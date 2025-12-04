Salvation Army wants to remind community of Angel Tree gift returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Salvation Army of Corpus Christi is reminding the community that all gifts for the Angel Tree adoption event are due.

As of Wednesday, all 1,080 angel tags have been adopted from trees across the city, but the organization is urging adopters to return their purchased gifts by Friday, December 5, with a hard deadline of December 12.

"We are so grateful to the community for their generosity as all of our angels have been adopted!" said Major Lucila Doria of The Salvation Army in Corpus Christi. "We ask that angels please be returned by Friday, December 5, if possible, but our hard deadline to return angels is Friday, December 12."

Online Options Still Available

For those who want to help but are pressed for time, The Salvation Army offers an alternative through Walmart's online Angel Tree registry. Community members can visit walmart.com/angeltree, search for Corpus Christi, and select gifts that will be shipped directly to The Salvation Army.

"No child registered with us will go without gifts," Major Doria assured. "We always make arrangements for the forgotten angels—those tags left on the trees. The Walmart registry is a wonderful way to Give with Joy without needing to shop in person."

Partnership Expands Giving Opportunities

The collaboration between The Salvation Army and Walmart extends beyond Angel Tree through several holiday initiatives:

Red Kettle Campaign: (November 15 – December 24): Traditional bell-ringing locations at Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs

(November 15 – December 24): Traditional bell-ringing locations at Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs Holiday Meal Donations: Online shoppers can add $5, $15, or $25 donations at checkout

Online shoppers can add $5, $15, or $25 donations at checkout Online Round-Up: (December 2-24): Customers can round up purchases to support local programs. This year, Walmart is matching donations through two special programs: up to $500,000 in one-click donation matching and up to $1 million in online round-up matching funds.

Volunteers Still Needed

The organization continues to seek volunteers for gift sorting, distribution, and other Angel Tree activities. Those interested can contact Jonathan Gonzalez at 361-884-9497 or email Jonathan.Gonzalez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

For more information about The Salvation Army's Christmas programs, visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/corpus-christi or call 361-884-9497.

