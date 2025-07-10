Salvation Army Kingsville volunteers heading to Kerrville for disaster relief

KINGSVILLE, Texas — As KRIS 6 News reported, the Salvation Army Kingsville is taking donations to Kerrville. In addition, 20 volunteers will travel there tomorrow to assist with disaster relief efforts.

Steve Martin, Director of the Salvation Army Kingsville, told KRIS 6 News they will also assist Center Point, a town in Kerr County that was affected by the flood.

The organization has received numerous donations since its call for action, but is still requesting specific items to support first responders on the ground.

Currently, the Salvation Army is asking for the following:



Hydration Drinks

Mosquito spray

Sunscreen

Chainsaw sharpeners

Rubber Maid Containers

Pack and plays

Strollers

Car seats

Any baby items

Monetary donations

Vicks

A second group of volunteers is scheduled to depart next Thursday on the 17th.

Those wishing to donate can drop off items at the Kingsway Family Church on East Carlos Truan Blvd from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer, you are asked to call or text first to Steve Martin at 956-292-5129.

