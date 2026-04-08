Salon Envy is offering free haircuts for children on the autism spectrum during Autism Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Salon Envy is offering free haircuts for children on the autism spectrum for Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month, and a local salon is giving back.

Every Wednesday this month, Salon Envy is offering free haircuts for those on the spectrum. It is part of their "Blue Hearts, Fresh Cuts" event.

Robert Reyna, the owner of the salon, said this is their way of showing every parent and caregiver that they are seen and appreciated.

"We want to raise awareness for, uh, autism in general, and we want to be able to have, uh, an outlet for the parents of, uh, kids, uh, with autism to be able to, uh, do something nice for their kids," Reyna said.

Reyna said spots are limited. If you would like to book an appointment, call 361-889-1102.

Salon Envy is located at 5601 SPID.

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