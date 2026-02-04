CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi resident is calling for action after reaching out to KRIS6 News about what he calls dangerous sidewalk conditions near Travis Elementary School. Eddie Flores said the sidewalk's condition poses safety risks for seniors, children, and people with disabilities.

"Somebody can break their leg, break their arm because you don't know," Flores said. "You walk on the sidewalk and I feel unbalanced. And if you don't pick up your feet correctly, you are going to trip."

Safety concerns raised over deteriorating Corpus Christi sidewalks

Flores argued the sidewalk issues are particularly concerning for vulnerable community members in the area.

"We got seniors we got youngsters who ride their bikes. But the seniors go to the store down the street and they're in wheelchairs and walkers. And this is a safety issue more than anything else," Flores said.

After getting no response from officials, Flores decided to contact local media for help.

"He said you know what, I'm going to call channel 6," Flores said.

According to city ordinance, adjacent property owners are responsible for sidewalk maintenance. However, Flores worries that with Travis Elementary scheduled to close in a few months, the sidewalk problems will persist without intervention.

"The sidewalk is still gonna be here. People are still going to walk to the store. Especially to church on sunday," Flores said.

In a Facebook discussion about the issue, former City Councilman Jim Klein mentioned that City Manager Peter Zanoni had previously suggested a city-owner partnership for sidewalk situations.

KRIS6 News

On Jan. 16., District 2 Councilwoman Sylvia Campos posted about a "sidewalk pilot program" in her district.

Flores supports the idea of a partnership approach to sidewalk repairs.

"I think that would be a great idea. My tax goes here. I like have nice sidewalks like everybody else," Flores said.

When KRIS6 News reached out to the city about potential cost-sharing partnerships, officials said they aren't currently looking at cost-sharing options. However, there is a sidewalk pilot program underway in which one block of sidewalk will be repaired in each district to analyze the feasibility of a future citywide sidewalk program.

Full statement:

"At this time we aren't looking at cost sharing options. However, the City Public Works Department is currently performing a sidewalk pilot program in which one block of sidewalk will be repaired in each council district. This data will then be used and analyzed for any potential future options for a sidewalk program throughout the City."

KRIS6 News obtained the list of the 5 blocks the city plans to replace:

City of Corpus Christi

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!