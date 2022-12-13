Rural health care in the Coastal Bend takes a leap forward with RV clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rural health care in the Coastal Bend has taken a leap forward.

On Monday, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District held a ribbon cutting for a new mobile recreational vehicle clinic.

The RV will offer free health services to anyone in need.

It made its first stop in Bishop on Monday.

The RV is a project Nueces County commissioners told KRIS 6 News they've been working on for the last two years.

"It's going to create healthier lives, save lives, and hopefully continue to move forward in providing additional services that we need," Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said. "Once we know we need something, we want to provide those services."

The RV clinic will be out in Port Aransas on Thursday.