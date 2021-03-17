Rural area families get much needed assistance with Mi Casa Home Health food distribution

ALICE, Texas — A helping hand made its presence known for many rural area residents, allowing them the opportunity to put food on the table.

Fruits, vegetables, bread, and milk can be tough to find for many residents who live in rural areas. Volunteers with the Coastal Bend Food Bank were able to step in at the Mi Casa Home Health distribution site on Wednesday with just that.

“We see the struggle, with COVID hitting. We see the people needing lots of stuff, and you know they're stuck at home, it’s brought along extra things we’re not used to. We’ve learned to be bendable and do what they need,” said physician liaison Mi Casa Home Health Vicky Sanchez.

Volunteers with the food bank say they will not turn folks away who are in need.

“Money-wise is short, can’t afford to be going to the grocery and be supporting ourselves like we use to so every little bit helps you know,” said Alice resident Jasso Nava.

Hundreds of families were in line for the distribution, and say finding certain items at the grocery stores can get tough.

“Sometimes it gets a little frustrating because they get nervous, they go out there and clean out the stores and you can’t buy nothing,” said Nava.

Many who waited for their turn also say they are truly thankful as they can provide meals for their loved ones from the young to the elderly.

“I take my grandma she’s on a fixed income and with the pandemic, the prices at the grocery stores are really getting higher,” said Kelly Towes.