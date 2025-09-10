CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hispanic Women's Network of Texas is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month early with their Cultura y Couture Fashion Show this Sunday, raising funds for college scholarships that empower the next generation of Latina leaders.

Runway with a purpose: Fashion show helps Latinas pursue higher education

The event, scheduled for September 14 at 6181 Saratoga Boulevard with doors opening at 12:30 p.m., aims to raise money for the Latinas in Progress scholarships. These funds help cover essential college costs like housing and meal plans for students who need financial support.

"Some students can go to college without a worry and others, this is everything to them," said Katrina Alejandro, education co-chair with HWNT.

Last year, four students each earned $1,000 through the program. However, the scholarship isn’t just given to them, it’s earned. Recipients must attend monthly sessions covering topics like financial literacy, leadership skills and healthy eating habits before receiving the scholarship.

"It's not just let me write an essay and apply, it's more of an experience. We are building Latina women and empowering this next generation," Alejandro said.

Local businesses are stepping up to support the cause, including 2 Jewels Boutique in Calallen. When owner Julie Tilton and her daughter Olivia learned about the scholarship program behind the fashion show, their decision was immediate.

"Absolutely, yes. I'm happy to help in whatever fashion I can help with," Tilton said.

The boutique will not only donate clothing for the show but will also have Tilton, her daughter and some of the staff modeling pieces on the runway.

The fashion show promises to showcase upcoming trends with pieces suitable for multiple generations. Even major brands like Kendra Scott are contributing exclusive items typically sold only in San Antonio, including special fiesta pieces.

Telemundo anchor Nina Martinez will serve as the event's emcee.

General admission tickets cost $50, while VIP tickets are $75. VIP includes early access to sales as well as gift bags.

"That ticket goes way further than you think. It's about supporting these girls and their dreams of going to college and getting an education," Alejandro said.

Students interested in applying for scholarships still have time, as the application deadline coincides with the fashion show date of September 14.

