‘Round-Up for Change’ Campaign aims to fund inclusive playground in Robstown

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A major round-up is underway in Corpus Christi, but this time, it’s not about cattle. It’s about community. The Round-Up for Change campaign is calling on shoppers to donate spare change to create real change for individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities across the Coastal Bend.

The initiative, led by Their Day Foundation in partnership with the Ready or Not Foundation, is raising funds to build a fully inclusive playground where children of all abilities can play together. The project, which includes wheelchair-accessible swings, sensory equipment, and adaptive play structures, is being built at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds behind the Keetch Family Library in Robstown.

“We haven’t always had a lot of local parks that have been very accessible,” said Ruby Hernandez, an affiliate with Their Day Foundation who was born with a neuromuscular disorder called Friedreich’s ataxia. “When you see anybody in need and help in your community, give that helping hand so that we can have a better and stronger community, a more loving community for each other. Not just for the disabled but everybody in our community.”

Hernandez said her personal experience growing up with a disability inspired her to help others.

“I’ve always been fighting for inclusion to always make sure we had a space,” she said.

Local mother, Pam Brower, shared similar sentiments. Her daughter, Amber, has Williams syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the heart, development, and social behavior. Brower said that when Amber was young, many local parks weren’t designed for children with disabilities.

“I couldn’t take her to Cole Park as wonderful as Cole Park is,” Brower said. “Back then, I struggled even to find doctors who could figure out what was “wrong” with her, and more importantly, how to make it better.”

Brower said she’s encouraged by the community’s progress and believes the playground will make a lasting impact.

“It’s building a better future for not only these individuals but again our entire community,” she said.

Construction on the inclusive playground began earlier this year. The total cost is $653,000 but organizers say they still need to raise about $612,000 to complete the project. Organizers are hoping to raise enough money by fall of 2026.

Through the Round-Up for Change campaign, shoppers at Macy’s inside La Palmera Mall can round up their total at checkout, with proceeds going toward the playground fund. The campaign runs through October 31.

Their Day Foundation

Their Day Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. This means that if someone wishes to make a donation in memory or in honor of a loved one, the non-profit can provide them with an official tax-deductible receipt.

Donors also have the option to sponsor or purchase playground equipment in memory or in honor of someone special, whether it’s a service member, a loved one who has passed, or someone who’s made a lasting impact in their community.

