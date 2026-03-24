Rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler shuts down southbound Interstate 37 and US 77 for two hours

The Department of Public Safety is currently on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover at Interstate 37 and U.S. Highway 77 South at the Nueces County line.

Authorities are shutting down southbound I-37 and U.S. 77 for approximately two hours while wreckers work to roll the truck tractor back over and clear it from the roadway.

Motorists traveling south on I-37 into Corpus Christi and on U.S. 77 South toward Odem are advised to detour around the area. DPS expects the roadway to remain closed for the next one to two hours.

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