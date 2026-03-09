Rollover crash causes lane closures, traffic delays on New Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover crash on the Harbor Bridge is causing significant traffic backups Friday morning, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD officers are on scene working the crash along Northbound US 181 near North Beach. As of 10:12 a.m., the middle and right lanes of the northbound corridor have been shut down to allow emergency crews to respond.

Medics were also called to the scene. As of the latest update, no injuries have required hospital transport.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays and to seek alternate routes where possible while crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

