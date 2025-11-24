Rodeo postponed in Texas after Equine Herpes case raises nationwide concern

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A charity rodeo planned for this weekend in Kingsville has been postponed after a horse at a major equine event in Waco tested positive for equine herpes earlier this month, exposing animals from across the country, officials said.

Veterinarians say the virus, commonly known as equine herpesvirus (EHV-1), often begins with fever or a runny nose but can progress to severe neurological complications. In the most serious cases, the disease can weaken a horse’s hind limbs, making it difficult or impossible for the animal to stand.

Organizers of the Ride for a Cure: Thanksgiving Playday Rodeo and Roping Benefit for Leeroy Lerma announced the postponement on Facebook, writing that “with the serious EHV-1 outbreak affecting our region, we refuse to take chances with the health of our horses or our rodeo family. Their safety comes first, always.”

Dr. Bud Dinges, executive director of the Texas Animal Health Commission and the state veterinarian, said outcomes can vary widely. “It can kill these horses,” he said. “They’ll get down and not be able to rise, and the neurological symptoms can get so bad that the best thing to do is euthanize them.”

Symptoms include fever, nasal discharge and weakness in the back legs; in severe cases, horses may be unable to stand. Veterinarians advise owners to check temperatures twice a day, keep horses at home and avoid hauling until the risk has passed. The virus is highly contagious and can spread through shared equipment — and even on people’s clothing or hands.

State officials say no horses in the Coastal Bend have shown signs of illness, but organizers said they were unwilling to take any chances. A new date for the rodeo will be announced later.

