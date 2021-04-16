Rockport restaurant helps those in need

ROCKPORT, Texas — Mac’s Pit Barbecue in Rockport might be known for its chicken and brisket, but they’re also known for providing meals to those in need.

They have donated food for essential workers at grocery stores such as H-E-B and Walmart as well as to people distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, and a local church.

“We’re here to help and nobody needs to be left alone," Mac's owner Domingo Hernandez Jr. said. "It's hard when you think that you’re alone."

The restaurant’s manager, Michael De La Garza, said donating to people is a reciprocated feeling.

“The community here has kept us in business for 30 years and being that they give back to us…we felt the need that we can give back to them,” De La Garza said.

Seeing people struggle during Hurricane Harvey inspired the restaurant to start donating meals, as they donated about 3,000 after the storm.

One of the recipients was Emily Rodriguez, who was also offered employment as a waitress at the restaurant.

“During Hurricane Harvey…I was able to come down here…that’s how I got the job to begin with," Rodriguez said. "They needed help and I was willing to help."

Today she helped prepare meals for a local nursing home. Restaurant workers say they have a smaller staff than before the pandemic hit. It makes it a challenge sometimes to prepare their meals for customers and also put together the donated meals, but they still manage to get it done for people in need.

“We’ve had our ups and downs…but everything is always good," Hernandez said. "You never know who you’re going to meet here. You never know who’s coming in or what you’re going to run into."