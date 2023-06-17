Rockport PD has taken male subject into custody after active situation on Plover Lane

UPDATE - 6/16/23, 10:30 p.m.:

According to an update on the Rockport PD Facebook page, a male subject has been taken into custody and is being transported to the Aransas County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL - 6/16/23, 9:10 p.m.:

The Rockport Police Department posted on their Facebook page they are working on an active scene at the 1100 block Plover Ln.

“Citizens need to avoid the area. If you are a resident in the area, please stay inside and away from doors and windows,” the Facebook post states. “This is a fluid situation and updates will be posted as necessary.”

