Rockport neighbors divided over proposed 10% property tax increase

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Dozens of Rockport neighbors packed Tuesday's city council meeting to voice their opinions on a proposed 10% property tax increase for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

There was however, a clear division among those who spoke at public comment.

"Homeowners on fixed income, principally are going to be forced out of their homes. Renters will face higher housing costs as landlords pass on expenses and businesses may scale back investment in Rockport," local business owner and resident, Kate Mcleod said.

Carl Brown, president of South Rockport Neighbors, a 200-member community group that regularly addresses local government issues, presented his research to council members.

"I spent many hours comparing the two budgets. The two budgets have numerous conflicts," Brown said.

Other residents expressed support for the tax increase.

"Our cost of living has gone up 3.66%. I don't know how they expect us to operate without some form of increase of taxes," one Rockport resident said.

Another neighbor voiced strong approval for the council's proposal.

"I firmly believe the city staff and council did an admirable job and wholeheartedly encourage support for its approval and adoption as soon as possible."

The Rockport City Council will hold public hearings on September 9 and September 23 before taking a final vote on the proposed tax rate.