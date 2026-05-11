Rockport mayor declares water shortage emergency amid drought, possible supply cuts

Rockport Mayor Lowell Timothy Jayroe has issued a proclamation declaring a water shortage emergency for the city due to ongoing drought conditions and a projected threat to the area's water supply.

The City of Rockport's water utility serves approximately 10,000 retail connections inside and outside the city limits. Rockport receives its potable water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which purchases water from the City of Corpus Christi. The City of Corpus Christi has indicated that water resources may be curtailed by November 2026, creating a significant risk to Rockport's ability to meet essential community water needs.

"Current drought conditions and projected supply shortfalls indicate that immediate action is necessary to conserve, manage, and supplement available water resources," Jayroe said.

"The City is taking proactive steps to protect public health, safety, and welfare while pursuing both short-term and long-term solutions," Jayroe said.

The proclamation activates the City of Rockport Emergency Management Plan and authorizes coordination with state and federal agencies — including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Water Development Board, and the Office of the Governor — to seek emergency assistance, technical support, funding opportunities, and regulatory flexibility.

The city is also pursuing professional engineering services to identify solutions to stabilize and strengthen Rockport's future water supply. The declaration authorizes emergency procurement procedures to allow the city to respond quickly to the developing water emergency and maintain reliable public water service.

City officials are encouraging residents and businesses to continue conserving water and to remain informed, as additional guidance and conservation measures may be issued in the coming weeks.

The proclamation became effective immediately upon signing on May 11, 2026, and will remain in effect for 7 days unless extended, renewed, or terminated by subsequent action of the City Council.

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