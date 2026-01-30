Rockport man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 43-year-old man from Rockport will spend the next 20 years in federal prison after getting caught with a large amount of methamphetamine and then skipping his court date.

Daniel Wayne Dobbs pleaded guilty to drug charges in August 2025. A federal judge just sentenced him to 240 months (that's 20 years) in prison, plus five more years of supervised release after he gets out.

How it all started

The whole thing began in May 2022 when police pulled over a car for traffic violations. Dobbs was riding as a passenger in the Nissan Sentra.

When officers asked about drugs, Dobbs admitted there was marijuana in the car. But when police searched the vehicle, they found way more than just marijuana.

Inside a black backpack, officers discovered six bags of crystal-like stuff that turned out to be methamphetamine - over 7.5 pounds of it. They also found syringes, a digital scale, and marijuana.

Dobbs told authorities he had been delivering methamphetamine to people many times before getting caught.

Making things worse

At first, the judge let Dobbs stay out of jail while waiting for his sentencing. But while he was supposed to be staying out of trouble, Dobbs got arrested again - this time with another 2.2 pounds of meth and a gun.

Then he made his situation even worse by not showing up to court when he was supposed to be sentenced. Police had to track him down in San Antonio and arrest him.

What happens next

Dobbs is currently in jail waiting to be moved to a federal prison. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Victoria County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service all worked together on this case.

