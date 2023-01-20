Rockport-Fulton thanks Winter Texans for their visit

ROCKPORT, Texas — It was all about the snow birds in Rockport-Fulton.

On Thursday, the community celebrated its 5th annual Winter Texan Appreciation Day. Winter Texans are travelers who visit other states to avoid the harsh northern winters.

Every year, thousands of people visit the Rockport-Fulton area, which helps boost the economy. Thursday's event was Rockport-Fulton's way of giving thanks to the Winter Texans.

KRIS 6 News caught up with Lori Omeara, who traveled all the way from West Des Moines, Iowa for the celebration.

"My folks were Winter Texans for seven years down here in Rockport and every year we would drive down to see them," Omeara said. "This is our 20th year down here."

Omeara said she always enjoys her time in the Coastal Bend.

"We just love the area," she said. "Absolutely wonderful weather, my husband is doing a lot of golfing while he's here and making new friends."

Winter Texans typically visit between November and March. People as far as Canada have visited the Coastal Bend.