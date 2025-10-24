Rockport-Fulton starts fast, beats Robstown to stay undefeated in district play on Game Night South Texas

ROCKPORT, TX — Rockport-Fulton didn’t want to wait to take control of a key district matchup.

The Pirates jumped out to an early 21-0 lead over Robstown on Thursday night and that momentum carried them to a 42-6 win at home.

Three possessions. Three touchdowns. That was the story for Rockport-Fulton (6-3, 3-0) to open up the UIL 4A-DII District 15 matchup.

"Offensive line was great driving them back, running backs are amazing getting us down there and letting us score," Junior QB Reid Snyder said postgame.

First it was Traey Alvarado who rushed in a score from four yards out. Next possession it was Snyder who scored in the red zone on 3rd and 18. Jaxon Keown found an open gap on the third possession for a breakaway run to paydirt.

Just like that it was 21-0 and Rockport-Fulton controlled the tempo of the game from there.

While the offense was clicking, the defense was shutting down Robstown's rushing game. The Pickers did not have a first down until midway through the second quarter. They had one touchdown out of halftime, their only score.

"It really helps when defense just gives you the ball back with three-and-outs three times in a row," Snyder said.

Robstown will have a tough test next week hosting Sinton. Rockport-Fulton has a bye before put its undefeated district record on the line Nov. 7th against Sinton.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!