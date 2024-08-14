Rockport-Fulton ISD welcomes students back for new school year

ROCKPORT, Tx — Rockport-Fulton Independent School District (Rockport-Fulton ISD) welcomed students back to their four campuses on Tuesday for the first day of school.

"It's always exciting to welcome them back to the building," said Principal Denise Poland in an interview with KRIS 6. "To open those doors and see their smiles and their joy as they come back into their space of learning for the next year is always a wonderful morning."

Poland highlighted the enthusiasm and energy that the students bring on the first day. "My favorite part of the first day is just seeing the teachers at their doors as they welcome students and families as they come in, because there is joy in children. And I think that is the most rewarding part of our job every single day," she said.

This year, Rockport-Fulton ISD has introduced some new resources for students thanks to a series of grants and bonds. In April, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission awarded the district a grant of over $315,500 to support the district's metal and welding shops.

"That's really getting our welders and our high school students career ready," explained Gil Perez, Media & Communications Director. "Once they do graduate from high school, they can move on straight to the industry." Perez also mentioned that students can look forward to exciting new updates to their high school campus, funded by a $66 million bond.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.