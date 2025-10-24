Rockport-Fulton ISD asks voters to approve tax rate increase for additional funding

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Rockport-Fulton Independent School District is asking voters to approve additional funding through a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election this November. If passed, the measure would result in a 6.32% tax rate increase.

The district is seeking approval for two enrichment "golden pennies" that would generate $958,507 in additional annual funding.

"They vote whether they're going to add additional we call them enrichment pennies to our M&O tax rate. So there's actually two levy taxes that equal the total tax rate that goes on to our property owners," Rockport-Fulton ISD Superintendent, Lesley Austin said.

Austin explained that these levy taxes are divided into two categories: Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and Interest and Sinking (I&S).

"You've got M&O, it's salaries, it's transportation, it's resources, it's our electricity, our water, all things maintenance and operations. Your I&S is your bonds and a lot of people put their new builds, new construction," Austin said.

According to the district website, the additional revenue would stay within Rockport-Fulton ISD.

"Your two golden pennies sit in your maintenance and operations, and it pays for all the things that we do every day in daily operations," Austin said.

Some taxpayers have expressed concerns about how the additional funds would be utilized.

"I'm personally hoping that voters will vote no for this because we need to send a message to our school board that what's important to our kids is not turf fields, 8000 square foot state of the art weight rooms, it really comes down to academics and preparing them for the world ahead," local taxpayer, Jeff Hutt said.

All registered voters within the boundaries of Rockport-Fulton ISD are eligible to vote. Election day is Tuesday, November 4.