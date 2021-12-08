Rockport-Fulton communities hosting fun-filled holiday events this weekend

The holidays are here, and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than coming together with the community for some fun-filled events!

A list of events provided by the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce for the weekend of December 11-12 has been provided below.

Free Flights - High School to Flight School - Annual Aransas County Airport Fly-In

Saturday and Sunday Dec. 11-12

(9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m)

The Aransas County Airport will be hosting lots of events including an opportunity for high school students to learn more about a career in aviation. The Aransas County 4H Club will be offering hot dogs and other goodies while Mike's Ocean Nuggets Seafood Truck will also be on site.

Christmas in the District

Saturday, Dec. 11

Enjoy some festive holiday fun in the Rockport Cultural Arts District. Shop downtown, at the Farmer's Market and Makers Market, and visit the Bay Education Center for the 2 p.m. Science on a Sphere Showing. There will also be crafts and other activities available throughout the district.

Holidays Past in the Present at History Center for Aransas County

Saturday and Sunday Dec. 11-12

(1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Travel back in time and enjoy holiday decorations of the past. View a tree covered with seashells, a special Santa display, and Tex-Mex decorations just to name a few. The History Center is Located at 801 E. Cedar St. in Rockport.

Caroling at the Mansion

Saturday, Dec. 11

Have your picture taken in the Mansion’s parlor with Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Then stay for holiday carols with the Rockport Fulton Middle School choir at 6:30 p.m., followed by the viewing of the first floor of the mansion.

Lighted Boat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 11

(Starting at dark)

The Rockport Yacht Club is hosting their Lighted Boat Parade in Rockport Harbor. Spectators for the Boat Parade are encouraged to come to the Rockport Yacht Club or the surrounding area for the best view.

Christmas on the Beach Drive-Thru Lights Display

(Weekdays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

A.R.C.H. Jeepers, Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, and the Aransas County Navigation District, along with more than 15 local non-profit organizations and businesses are bringing the community a lighted drive-thru holiday experience.

Stop at the Welcome Station at the Outdoor Pavilion and several volunteers will welcome you and give you directions for the tour. There will be a narration for the trip provided by the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals via a QR code given to you when you arrive.

Vintage Christmas at the Rockport Railroad Depot

Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18

(1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Enjoy old time music with Ragtime Music played on various instruments. View a personal collection of very old phonograph players and learn all about the railroad Depot.

Symphony by the Sea on Sunday

Sunday, Dec. 12

(2:00 p.m.)

Join the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra and the Rockport-Fulton High School Choir for a performance at the Martha Luigi Auditorium.