Rockport church honors fallen soldiers with Memorial Day display ahead of holiday

A Rockport church is paying tribute to fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day.

Faith Methodist Church set up a display at the corner of North Pearl and East Linden streets featuring silhouettes of military personnel, flags of each branch, and crosses to represent those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

KRIS 6 Faith Methodist Church set up a display honoring fallen soldiers at North Pearl and East Linden streets through the end of the month.

Church members who put the display together say it is a deeply personal way to remind the community about the meaning of the holiday.

"People do forget like I said, they, they think and people don't even really understand sometimes what Memorial Day is for and, and it is a day to remember those who have fallen, and it is important that we remember them because what a sacrifice they gave," Lillian Allen said.

Faith Methodist's pastor says the display is not just for the church, but for the entire community to visit. It will remain up through the end of the month.

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