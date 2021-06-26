Rockport children learn leadership and entrepreneurship on Lemonade Day

ROCKPORT, Texas — Kids in Rockport put out their best tasting lemonade for Lemonade Day on Saturday.

Thirty-two stands were set up around town and judges went to every stand to have a sip of lemonade. There were two categories in the contest: one was the best tasting lemonade and the second was the best decorated stand.

Lemonade Day is a nationwide effort to teach children about leadership and entrepreneurship.

"I feel like it has been really important for the boys to learn to be a part of something, and this day has been really beneficial cause the boys are learning to put some money away and also donate it to others, said the De Los Santos family.

This year's event was a community wide effort by the city of Rockport and they hope to double the number of lemonade stands next year.