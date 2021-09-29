Rockport child gets to meet HALO-flight crew that transported him after ATV accident

A happy ending after a tragic accident for 2-year-old Preston Simpson, who was severely injured in an ATV accident in Rockport back in December 2020.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Preston and his family got to visit the HALO-flight hangar to thank the people who transported him to the hospital - possibly saving his life.

It's been nearly a year since Preston suffered a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, Preston was on an ATV with his mother when he pressed the accelerator causing her to fall off. Preston, still on the ATV, struck a tree.

After a lot of therapy and learning to walk again, Preston is like any other toddler, full of energy.

He and his family got to visit HALO-flight and look at all the helicopters, as well as spend time with the flight nurse and flight paramedic who helped get him to Driscoll Children's Hospital quickly.

"It is an extremely big deal for us because the last time we were this close to helicopter, we did not know if he was going to come home and today we know he is doing really well, he has recovered tremendously and we will be able to leave here knowing we had fun instead of worrying about him," said Preston's dad, Tyson Simpson.

The Simpsons emphasize the importance of wearing helmets when riding ATVs, and are thankful their little miracle has progressed so much..