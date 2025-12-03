ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown saw low turnout in November’s election, with 1,241 voters and resulting runoffs. KRIS 6 News asked a political expert why small cities like Robstown often experience low voter participation.

Incumbent Mayor David “Petey” Martinez received 462 votes and candidate Mary Ann Saenz got 502. A 40-vote difference between the two candidates means residents now have to vote again to decide who will take the office.

KRIS 6 Neighborhood News Reporter, Stephanie Molina spoke to voters on why they decided to vote on Tuesday.

Robstown's voting participation hits familiar low in runoff

"I think it is very important and I've always said that if you don't vote, you don't have a voice," said Ninfa Trevino, a Robstown resident.

The low turnout reflects a troubling pattern for the city. According to DataUSA, Robstown has approximately 10,000 residents. In 2023, about 6,000 people were registered to vote, but only 1,222 actually cast ballots. That year also required a runoff election, which drew 1,231 voters. In 2021, the turnout was 1,021.

When asked about the consistently low participation, residents expressed disappointment.

"It saddens me because people don't care," Trevino said.

"It's not good," said Ricardo Salazar, another Robstown neighbor.

"I mean that is really sad. I mean people just let things go by," said Rene Olivarez.

Dr. Paul Gottemoller, professor of political science at Del Mar College, explains that timing plays a crucial role in voter turnout.

"If your election is not on a general election date where a president or governor is on the ballot, you tend to have lower turnout," Gottemoller said.

He noted that compared to larger cities, Robstown has limited media coverage, which leads to lower general awareness about local elections. Runoff elections face even steeper challenges in attracting voters.

Despite the low numbers, Gottemoller emphasized the importance of civic participation.

"Incredibly important that you are showing up there to participate, that your preferences are heard," he said.

For residents considering whether to vote in the runoff, Gottemoller offered this advice: "The one way to make a community better is to be engaged in that community."

Early voting continues until Tuesday, December 10. Election day for the runoffs is Saturday, December 14.

For more information about Robstown Runoff Election, click here.

