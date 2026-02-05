ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown held its first Town Talk and Tea event on Wednesday evening, bringing neighbors and local leaders together for open conversation about community concerns and emergency preparedness.

Robstown’s first Town Talk & Tea brews community connection

Mayor Mary Ann Saenz, along with the fire chief and city council, opened City Hall to residents for the first-of-its-kind community meeting focused on emergency preparedness and addressing local concerns.

"They will assist you, they will sign you up for some of the stuff we have here," said Javier Zapata, Robstown fire chief.

Residents were given a welcoming space to speak up and be heard.

"If we don't have an answer, we will find the right answer to give you," Saenz said.

Saenz said this initiative aims to strengthen community connections and help residents understand why certain city projects take longer than others.

"To me it the most important thing is to educate my constituents, to educate the community, the public," Saenz said.

Robstown native Sybil Tipton expressed excitement about the potential impact of these regular meetings on her hometown.

"What I hope happens and what comes out of these meetings is that the mayor and the council listen to the citizens that come and that we try to work together to help move our city forward," Tipton said.

Each monthly meeting will focus on a different city department, allowing community members to learn more about their local leaders and services.

Elizabeth Ramirez, who lives in Robstown and volunteers with the fire department, hopes increased attendance will foster better understanding between residents and first responders.

"A lot of times, the citizens are just seeing they're getting money from us, and they don't see the background, and what we're going through, first responders, and what we're needing as well, so to be able to help them, they also need to help us," Ramirez said.

The Town Talk and Tea meetings will be held every first Wednesday of the month at Robstown City Hall.

