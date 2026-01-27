Robstown Warming Shelter comes together to keep neighbors warm

ROBSTOWN, Texas — As freezing temperatures sweep across the Coastal Bend, the Robstown warming shelter is offering more than just relief from the cold — it’s providing hope, safety, and a sense of community for people with nowhere else to turn.

Among those finding refuge is Rodney Roberson, who has been staying at the Robstown Senior Community Center warming shelter, where he’s receiving hot meals, a warm place to sleep, and a temporary escape from the bitter cold.

"I've been homeless since, well, really since the pandemic, but I've struggled with alcoholism since my wife died on Easter Sunday of 2009," Roberson said.

With temperatures continuing to drop overnight, Roberson says he’s grateful to be indoors, warm, and safe — but his thoughts remain with those still outside.

"I just worry about these folks that didn't make it in. I hope we don't find them frozen to death somewhere," Roberson said.

Roberson learned about the shelter thanks to Council Member J.C. Carrion, who took it upon himself to personally reach out to people experiencing homelessness in the area.

"He drove to the place he knew I was and these other 5 or 6 homeless people and he let us know," Roberson said.

So far, about a dozen people have sought shelter at the facility. Nueces County Emergency Coordinator Dee Hawkins says the space has quickly become a place of comfort and connection.

"Last night we came in and made a big pot of chili and made Frito pie and everything and everybody watched the football games, hot chocolate and things like that," Hawkins said.

Hawkins says the shelter is the result of a true community-wide effort, with local organizations, businesses, county officials, and city leaders all stepping up to help protect the most vulnerable.

The shelter even allows pets — removing a major barrier for many who might otherwise stay outside. For Roberson, the shelter represents something deeper than warmth alone.

"I'm very thankful and grateful, but I think it might be that this will be the start of revival," Roberson said.

The Robstown warming shelter is located at 415 Mainer Road and will be open until Tuesday at noon.

