Robstown teen first to get high school diploma and college degree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marissa Moreno is about to do something no young woman has done in the history of Robstown Early College High School.

When she graduates next month, she'll already have earned her associates degree in liberal arts from Del Mar College.

“This is something that people don’t really get the opportunity to do," she said. "And I wanted to take advantage of this, because it benefits me towards my education."

While taking both high school and college classes, the 18-year-old was also a member of the cheerleading squad and she participated in several sports and other extracurricular activities.

"It was hard, but I stayed up late," she said. "I tell myself, ‘I can do this. This is what I want.' I set a goal and I was committed to it."

Marissa's parents marvel at their daughter's work ethic and what that's helped her achieve.

“I’m excited, and I’m honored to call her my daughter," Laura Moreno said.

"We know she’s going to succeed in whatever she does," Victor Moreno said.

The family is keeping Marissa's future plans a secret right now to be revealed in the coming weeks.

She did reveal that she plans to pursue a biology degree in hopes of one day becoming a dermatologist. School leaders have no doubt that Marissa can reach that goal.

“Everyone knows Marissa Moreno and what she does and what she’s going to do," Robstown Early College High School principal Maribel Trevino said. "She’s truly an example of what we want. She makes us Robstown proud."

And with the Robstown-native preparing to move away to pursue higher education, the feelings are bittersweet for Marissa.

“Emotionally, I’m sad," she said. "I’m really not ready for all of this to end, especially how the pandemic has been cutting things short — not really the way people wanted it to go. Mentally I’m prepared though. I’m ready for the next step.”