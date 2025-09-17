Robstown Police “STEAR” residents safe with new emergency registry

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department has launched a free registry program designed to help them better assist the city's most vulnerable residents during emergencies.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, known as the "STEAR" program, is a program by the Texas Department of Emergency Management that RPD is implementing for the city.

"We want to build this registry. We want to stack the registry full of local citizens so we can help," Mike Tamez, Robstown police chief, said.

The program is designed to identify residents who may need additional support during evacuations or other emergencies.

"Like if they are bedridden, what do we need. What kind of support can we give. They have pets, what can we do." Chief Tamez said.

Chief Tamez said his officers are taking the program beyond the standard state registration process by conducting in-person visits with residents to gather more detailed information about their specific needs.

"It gives us an opportunity to see when we do have to evacuate, do we have everything ready to evacuate every single person individually," Tamez said.

The police department plans to assign two officers to cover three zones across the west, central, and east portions of the city. Officers will conduct six-month evaluations with registered residents to ensure their information remains current.

Gaudencio Laurel, who has lived in Robstown for 40 years, said the program could benefit many residents.

"There's people who don't have this kind of help. So, that would be good for them you know," Laurel said.

Laurel added that having officers familiar with residents' needs would provide peace of mind during emergencies.

"I would call them you know or they would come check me out cause they got everything from me," Laurel said.

