Robstown Police seize weapon after student posts threats and firearm on social media

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police have seized a weapon after a student posted a video of the firearm online while making threats.

The police department posted the seized firearm on Facebook Wednesday night around 10 p.m. They say the student threatened revenge online for the recent murder of a friend.

Officers visited the home on Kansas Street, where they found the gun that was displayed in the social media video.

Robstown PD reminds parents to monitor their children's social media activity.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

