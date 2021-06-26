Robstown police receives assistance from CCPD Bomb Squad

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Officers with the Robstown police department got some help from the Corpus Christi police department's bomb squad after a suspicious item was found in a white envelope.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Avenue D just before 2:30 p.m. Friday after a home owner discovered a green in color grenade inside the envelope that was with other mail.

After securing the scene, Robstown officers located the green in color grenade on the ground.

Not knowing if the green in color grenade was real or fake, officers evacuated the residents, and contacted Corpus Christi Police Department Bomb Squad.

Investigators later discovered that the green grenade was actually a plastic replica toy grenade.

Investigators added they will be seeking assistance from the United States Postal Inspector on this investigation.