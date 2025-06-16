Robstown police lieutenant fights for life as community plans fundraiser

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Lieutenant Albert Stout has served the Robstown Police Department for 31 years, but now faces a serious medical condition that has left him unable to work.

The veteran officer was diagnosed with typhus, a flea bite infection, on February 14, 2025, which led to sepsis. He is currently on dialysis and has been transferred to a hospital in Houston for specialized care.

"He's been in and out of consciousnes,” Alyssa Stout, the officer's daughter, said. “He was sedated at one point, but he is conscious and speaking, talking, you know, doing physical therapy."

Lieutenant Enrique Paredez from the Robstown Police Department has worked closely with Lt. Stout for 29 years and describes him as more than just a colleague.

"He's a pillar in the community and he's a mentor to a lot of officers here at the police department, hard worker, and he's a person that just gives up his shirt off his back to anyone," Lt. Paredez said.

"He'll reach out to you for anything you need; he's there to help you," Lt. Paredez said.

Ricardo Bosquez, a lifelong Robstown resident, praised Lt. Stout's knowledge of law and approachability.

"I have never heard of anyone bringing up any issue in his behavior or his profession or his justice that he renders the folks," Bosquez said.

The Robstown Police Department is organizing a barbecue fundraiser to help Lt. Stout and his family with medical expenses.

The event will be held at the Robstown Fire Department on Saturday, June 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plates priced at $10 each. The plate will consist of chicken, rice, beans With pickles, onions and jalapenos.

Alyssa Stout says her father misses being part of the community he has served for so long.

"I know my dad misses the Robstown community. I know he misses his co-workers. I know he misses doing the jobs that he would do, the bus stop, the visitors that come in and out of the bus. I know he misses interacting with them," she said.

