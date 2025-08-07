Robstown Police Lieutenant dies after contracting illness in line of duty

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police Lieutenant Albert Stout, a 31-year veteran of the department, has died after being hospitalized since February.

Lt. Stout worked in the Special Services Division of the Robstown Police Department before contracting an on-duty illness earlier this year.

Chief of Police of Robstown Police Department Mike Tamez says this is the first line-of-duty death for the department.

A procession was held at Robstown City Hall today to honor the fallen officer.

"Just an incredible, incredible human being with an incredible sense of humor, an outlook, a passion for law enforcement and the epitome of selfless service, that's who he was," Chief of Police of Robstown Police Department Mike Tamez said.

Chief Tamez is asking the community to show support for Stout's family and the department during this difficult time. He also encourages anyone with stories about how Lieutenant Stout helped them to share those memories.

“We might be putting a unit out in front of the police department, so if anybody would like to come and drop off flowers, drop off a card for him that his family will get later on, please drive by the police department. If you see that patrol unit out there, by all means, do that,” Chief Tamez said.

