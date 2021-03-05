Menu

Robstown Police investigating possible contractor imposters

Courtesy of Robstown Police Department
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 05, 2021
ROBSTOWN, Texas — People are posing as contractors to try and get inside homes that's according to the Robstown Police Department.

Investigators have gotten several reports of contractors knocking on doors looking for work claiming they were sent by a friend.

None of the homeowners needed work done.

Police officers believe the people are trying to enter the homes to commit theft.

Police recommend not opening the door to strangers.

If you notice any suspicious activity call the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

