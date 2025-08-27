Robstown PD tackles gun violence with Operation Safe Streets

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department has launched Operation Safe Streets, designed to combat a recent increase in gun-related crimes in the city.

Police Chief Mike Tamez said the department has experienced a rise in drive-by shootings, some of which were targeted attacks.

The agency's response has been to increase police presence on the streets with more officers and enhanced surveillance technology.

"More visibility, more proactive policing, and be supplemented by intelligence gathering like drones and cameras," Chief Tamez said.

Despite the recent uptick in gun violence, Chief Tamez said his officers are seeing positive results. Last year, investigators looked into 109 violent crimes. So far this year, officers have worked 58 cases.

"I feel a lot more safer than I did back in 2022, I really do," Lydia Lozano, Robstown neighbor, said.

Lozano said she appreciates the chief's transparency with residents.

"Until he came on board, we really didn't know the statistics of how much crime there was in Robstown," Lozano said.

Since launching Operation Safe Street in mid-August, Robstown police have made 13 arrests.

Tamez highlighted the department's quick response capabilities.

"Saturday night, we had another shooting, our shots fired call, our officers arrested the guy within 5 minutes. We got the gun, got the drugs in his vehicle, everything," Chief Tamez said.

Chief Tamez said he wants its community to know its officers are out there. As well as local and state partners.

"It's that projection of police authority on the streets that can prevent crime," Tamez said.

Tamez said the operation will be ongoing but did not specify an end date for the initiative.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

