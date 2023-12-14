Robstown officials warning residents to watch for holiday scam artists

ROBSTOWN, TX — Robstown law enforcement officials are warning people in the area of scam artists that are targeting victims on social media and via text message this holiday season.

Constable Precinct Five for Nueces County Marcus Martinez said during this time of year there are usually a lot of scams going around.

Both either over the phone and over social media.

Martinez said to be careful from which sites you order merchandise because of all the fake sites that are out there.

Martinez said these scam artists mainly target the elderly or vulnerable people.

"Some of the examples we like to teach or educate the public, is to practice caution on online shopping, safe guard your passwords, and check for skimming devices, things of that nature," Martinez said.

Martinez said if you feel that you are a victim of a scam you can reach out to their office to verify if the message is real or not, and stay vigilant because these scammers can be persistent.

