CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Robstown are voicing concerns about the City of Corpus Christi's new water supply agreement with Nueces County Water Control Improvement District 3, despite acknowledging the need for relief from high total dissolved solids in their water.

Robstown neighbors react to new Corpus Christi water agreement

Chris Cuellar, a 15-year Robstown resident and member of the Nueces Groundwater Conservation District Committee, attended the Corpus Christi City Council meeting on Tuesday.

"What we oppose is the city's heavy-handedness and wanting to gain 5 million gallons of water rights because of what they have done to impact our water quality," Cuellar said.

The agreement, finalized Tuesday, represents what Marco Alaniz, district manager of NCWCID #3, said was their only option to continue serving their 30,000 customers.

"When I say we drink from the same pot, we literally drink from the same water. So there is no other alternative for us. We either have this interconnect, or we don't have water," Alaniz said.

The district views the agreement as a crucial step in securing water access for the community.

"By doing this today, this helps us to secure a secondary water source when there is no water, and that's now," Alaniz said.

Despite the practical benefits, some residents remain skeptical about Corpus Christi's role in the agreement. Cuellar expressed concerns about the city's ability to address future groundwater issues.

"It lessens the trust that they have capable, means of being able to correct any issues that groundwater poses in the future," Cuellar said.

District 3 officials say they will continue working to provide quality drinking water to their community as they move forward with the new agreement.

