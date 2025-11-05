All votes are in for the Robstown mayoral election, and the race will now head to a runoff after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote.

According to the final election results, Mary Ann Saenz finished first with 40.45% of the vote, followed closely by current Mayor Petey Martinez, who received 37.2%.

Homer Villarreal placed third with 12.33%, and Eva Elizondo Orona came in fourth with 9.99%.

Under Robstown’s election rules, a candidate must win a majority—more than 50% of the vote—to secure the mayor’s seat outright. Since no one reached that threshold, the top two vote-getters, Saenz and Martinez, will face off in a runoff election.

Robstown mayoral race heads to runoff after tight election results

Saenz said she’s ready for what comes next.

“If a runoff is in the future, then I’m excited and ready,” she said. “We’ll take it on when we get there.”Mayor Martinez also expressed optimism about earning voters’ trust again.

“We’ll see whenever we come back again for the runoff,” Martinez said. “I hope that the people will still have that faith in me.”Election officials have not yet announced the date for the runoff election.

KRIS 6 News will continue to provide updates on the future runoff elections and results today in Robstown.

To see election results, visit our election guide page.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!