Robstown ISD swears in their first ever police chief

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Monday, Robstown ISD school leaders swore in Filiberto Tagle as their first ever police chief for their school district.

“I am humbled by the selection, I am honored for the opportunity, and I am excited because this has been the plan, it just moved a little bit quicker than anticipated but this has always been the plan and I am excited for the next step,” Tagle said.

Tagle retired from the Robstown Police Department three years ago, after working in law enforcement for 22 years. Tagle then began working as the Director of Safety and Security at Robstown ISD.

“Shortly after I came over here to work in a similar but not the exact same capacity, but eventually there was a plan to go forward with the police department for the school district, but then of course we had tragedies in our area and that sped up the process,” Tagle said.

Tagle said this new position was a long time coming for the school district, and after the tragedy in Uvalde, this made them prioritize their decision to create a police department for the school district.

“There is nothing better as a parent knowing I can send my child to school and they will be safe,” Tracey Zapata, a parent at Robstown ISD, said.

Zapata added she is looking forward for this addition.

“It makes me feel so much better to know that we are now taking every precaution needed to avoid any situation, like what just recently happened in Uvalde,” Zapata said.

“Is happening closer and closer to home and nobody is except for the possibility from them being in danger,” Kristin de Leon, a parent of three at Robstown ISD, said.

De Leon said with the past shootings in the country, she hopes this will be able to prevent any tragedies that could occur.

“I want them to see the school as a safe place, I want them to see the staff as people that are there to protect them and doing everything in their power to make that happen,” De Leon said.

Tagle said their department will work close in hand with the Nueces County Precinct Five Constables Office and the Robstown Police Deartment. He also said the budget to fund this department was already part of the school district’s budget.

“The school district has its own budget, we had to go we had to go through all that process in the beginning so we could fully fund ourselves on just the budget side,” Tagle said.

Tagle said the goal is to have at least one officer in every campus, and right now they are looking to recruit five more officers for their department. He also said he hopes to have everything up and running by the summer.

