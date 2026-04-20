ROBSTOWN, Tx — Robstown Independent School District is asking taxpayers to vote on a referendum to refinance $9 million in existing M&O debt, a move officials say will save the district $3.4 million without raising property taxes.

As early voting begins for the May joint uniform election, the district met with parents last week to explain the ballot measure.

Robstown ISD referendum addressing school debt goes to voters

RISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig emphasized the referendum's purpose to the community.

"This is not about increasing property taxes," Dr. Puig said.

The district currently carries about $9 million in maintenance and operations debt, but declining enrollment has slowed repayment. The proposed referendum would shift that debt to the interest and sinking fund, allowing the district to pay it off sooner and preserve funding for classrooms, student programs, and staff retention.

Board of Trustees President Lori Ann Garza said this is not a typical bond election, but a proactive step to provide long-term financial relief, similar to paying down a credit card.

"Let's use our turf, for example, we're gonna take our turf debt, and we're gonna move it from maintenance and operations to our interest in sinking fund, and doing that, we're not gonna increase the tax rate, and our interest rate will go down, we'll save on interest," Garza said.

Garza noted the district is trying to protect its current offerings amid a drop in student population.

"We don't know what the future holds. We're declining in enrollment right now," Garza said. "We could decline another 100 students next year. This is us just trying to hold on to all of our programs and our staff and prevent that."

Officials noted that if the measure fails, current operations will remain unchanged.

"If our voters choose not to vote for this, nothing will happen," Garza said. "Nobody will lose their jobs. We're not gonna stop funding or anything like that."

RISD parent Nicole Flores said the refinancing plan will be a good decision for the community.

"This is gonna save us money in the long run where we could also help within our district, you know, in our campuses, in our, extracurricular programs," Flores said.

Flores encourages other parents to reach out to the district for more understanding.

"And that's what our kids need because if we make it better and more, I guess, interesting in the classrooms, it's gonna help our kids be better, you know, and it's gonna help them and inspire them to grow," Flores said.

For more information on the bond election, click here.

Early voting will be held at the Johnny S. Calderon Nueces County Center located at 710 E. Main Ave., Robstown, TX 78380. For more information, click here.