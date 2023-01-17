Robstown ISD, Del Mar College unveil new welding lab for students

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Early College High School unveiled a new addition to the school district.

On Tuesday, school officials unveiled its new welding lab.

The lab is made possible through a partnership with Robstown ISD and Del Mar College.

Del Mar College will provide instructors and the school district provides the space for students to learn.

Students that take part in this program will have the opportunity to graduate from Del Mar College with a level one certification in welding. A level one certification is equivalent to 27 college hours.

In the future, Robstown ISD hopes to offer a level two certification, equivalent to 49 college hours. It's the industry standard to obtain an entry level to intermediate job.

The program is already gaining popularity among students.

Robstown ISD Superintendent Dr. Jose Moreno told KRIS 6 News the class has doubled from 26 students to 49.

"I like the hard work," said Robstown Senior Juliana Sanchez. "I like the labor. I like to be able to put a craft together and see my hard work come out well."

The lab is open to all neighboring school districts. This fall, students from Banquete and Calallen will also be enrolled in the lab.