Robstown first responders coming together for the kids this Christmas

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Soon 60 kids from Robstown Independent School District will get the once in a life time chance to “Shop with a Hero.”

Robstown EMS, police and fire department have come together to host their annual campaign “Shop with a Hero” program on Dec. 13.

They all get together and go out to gather funds to provide kids in the school district with this opportunity.

"Getting to choose whatever they want, that is every child’s dream," Robstown ISD elementary counselor Melinda Peña said.

Peña said faculty has to go through selective process of choosing the child with the biggest need.

"It’s just something that they look forward to, especially when they get their permission slip, knowing that they are going," Peña said.

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said the program has been going on since 2016 and the reaction on the kids faces every year is special.

"It’s priceless, when you are out there and the come up to you with that big smile and they have those toys in their basket just looking at them is like heartbreaking," Zapata said.

Monica Salinas with Robstown Police Department said events likes these truly lifts a weight off of parents chest over the holidays.

"It makes me feel good because when I was growing up in poverty, back then they never had those types of programs so now I am glad," Salinas said.

Chief Zapata said small gestures like these make a difference, especially in these rural areas.

"Some of them wouldn’t be able to afford it so that is why we are here to try to help as many kids as we can," Zapata said.

Chief Zapata said anyone is welcome to volunteer and donations are appreciated.

To donate you can call Chief Zapata at 361-387-3531, or Officer Salinas at 361-387-2522.

