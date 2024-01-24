Robstown Fire Department in need of some extra hands

ROBSTOWN, TX — With the extreme cold temperatures, the Fire Chief at the Robstown Fire Department said there has been a slight increase in house fires, which is why the department is in extra need of volunteers to stay prepared.

"It’s important that we get volunteers because the city can only afford so many firefighters," Edwin Benavides, a volunteer firefighter at the Robstown Fire Department said.

Benavides has been a volunteer firefighter at the department for over 10 years.

Benavides said being a volunteer can have many takeaways.

"The biggest would be helping out the community, and being there for somebody’s worst day and helping them out," Benavides said.

Fire Chief at the Robstown Fire Department, Javier Zapata said they currently only have seven volunteers and they need at least 13 more.

"Every second counts, when we need help. We just page out and we call volunteers to come and assist us," Zapata said.

Zapata said the department does not just respond to calls made out of Robstown, but they respond to surrounding communities as well.

Zapata said on Saturday the department helped respond to two house fires in Bishop.

"It helps us during fires because that way we have more people available, and we can do our job more efficiently. That is why we want to have a full staff," Zapata said.

Zapata said volunteering at the fire department can open many doors.

"As a volunteer, you can build your career. You can learn from there, and eventually move somewhere where they are hiring, or when we test here — maybe you can stay here and test and get a job as a firefighter," Zapata said.

"The more help we get from volunteers, the better it is for the community and for the city to be safe," Benavides said.

Zapata said all applicants can apply at Robstown City Hall or call directly at 361-387-2522.

