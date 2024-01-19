Road rage incident ended with a man in custody Thursday evening

COPRUS CHRISTI, TX — A Corpus Christi man was arrested for a road rage incident that unfolded near Weber Road and South Padre Island Drive Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 358 eastbound and Weber Rd in reference to an emergency backup call on Jan. 18, 2024, at about 5: 56 p.m.

"An off-duty CCPD officer had called in that he was following a truck that had pointed a firearm at him while driving on the highway. Officers were able to get an updated location for the suspect vehicle and arrived at SPID and Concord St.," stated CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

According to CCPD, a male driver of the white Ford pickup truck was detained at the scene.

"Officers contacted the off-duty officer and were told that as he was traveling eastbound on the highway the suspect truck was driving recklessly and aggressively. The suspect truck then got in front of the off-duty officer in an attempt to cause a crash. The off-duty officer attempted to change lanes and get away. At that time the suspect vehicle changed lanes and pulled alongside the off-duty officer and pointed a handgun at him," added Officer Contreras.

Police said the off-duty officer called 911 and advised dispatch of the incident. The suspect was ultimately arrested, and a handgun was located in his vehicle.

27-year-old Steven Sanchez was charged with Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, no injuries were reported.