Road crews preparing for approaching weather

CORPUS CHRISTI , Texas — TXDOT crews are gearing up to pre-treat bridges and main roads to reduce the threat of ice across the Coastal Bend.

Crews started working on Tuesday across the area.

They're focusing on Interstate 37, U.S. Highway 281, the Crosstown Vreeway, South Padre Island Drive, Highways 59 and 181, State Highway 44 and of course the Harbor Bridge and the JFK Causeway.

Bridges and overpasses are especially vulnerable for icing.

All those roads and bridges are being treated with a solution made of water and salt, which prevents ice from sticking.

They also covered all bridges in Bee, Live Oak, Karnes and Goliad counties.