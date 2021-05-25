Road closure set for Glenoak, Caribbean

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your daily drive includes traveling down Glenoak Drive and Caribbean Drive near Waldron Field in Flour Bluff, you'll need to find an alternate route.

Starting on Tuesday there will be a road closure between the two, so underground drilling for a new waterline can be completed.

Residents who live on Laguna Shores, between the channel and Glenoak Drive, are asked to take a right off Glenoak Drive to access their residences.

Those who need access to Laguna Shores, between the channel and Caribbean Drive, are asked to take a left off Caribbean Drive to access homes and businesses.

Motorists will not be able to travel over the Van Galen Channel during construction.

The closure is anticipated to take one to two weeks, with additional closures possible due to weather delays.

And once both the Beasly Channel and Van Galen Channel waterline installations are complete, the roadway over both will be reopened at the same time.

City staff believes that additional closures will be needed in these areas over the coming months as construction moves forward.

