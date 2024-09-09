Roach to step down as Executive Director of Athletics at Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Executive Director of Athletics Steve Roach to leave Kingsville after six years. Roach's last day will be September 18 to join the team at NCAA Division I Elon University as Deputy Athletic Director.

"I cannot emphasize enough Steve's vital role in the growth and success of Javelina Athletics during his tenure," Texas A&M University-Kingsville President Dr. Robert Vela said. "His steadfast leadership and vision reinvigorated our historic athletics program while prioritizing the success of our student-athletes both in competition and in the classroom."

Along with Roach's decision comes the resignation of Head Cheer Coach Molly Roach.

"Molly, Nora, Reagan and I have had an amazing six years at this University," Roach said. "I want to thank the President's Strategic Leadership Team, the Athletics Administration and the Javelina Coaches for their support and investment into athletics. I also want to thank Dr. and Mrs. Robert Vela for their support of both the athletic program and our family during our time together. The city of Kingsville and Texas A&M University-Kingsville are special places and we are grateful to have the time we had here."

Texas A&M University-Kingsville President Dr. Robert Vela has appointed head football coach Mike Salinas as the interim Executive Director of Javelina Athletics effective September 19.

"As Michael continues to lead our football team the rest of the season, he will be supported by the incredible athletics staff, coaches, administrators and others who will ensure we continue to move our programs forward, while creating an environment where out student athletes thrive," said Dr. Vela

